Dodgers Activate Alex Vesia, Demote Most-Used Right-Hander in Surprise Move
As the Dodgers welcomed back left-hander Alex Vesia, they said goodbye to the right-handed reliever who's made more appearances than any other on their staff.
Ben Casparius was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday in order to accommodate the return of Vesia, who was activated from the 15-day injured list.
Casparius made 46 appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, more than any other right-handed reliever on staff.
More news: Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Cut Again With Highest ERA Since 1890
Although the workload didn't manifest in a downtick in Casparius' fastball velocity of late, he hadn't delivered a clean inning since Aug. 23 in San Diego, a span of four outings. In that time, he had allowed three hits (including a home run), walked four batters, and thrown a wild pitch in four innings.
For the season, Casparius is 7-5 with a 4.64 ERA. That includes a span of five starts in which he started or pitched behind an opener from June 11 to July 4. In that role, Casparius had an 8.24 ERA (19.2 innings, 18 ER). In his other 41 games, Casparius had a 3.41 ERA.
Yet the Dodgers had few other options for their corresponding roster move. Among the active pitchers on the Dodgers' 28-man roster, only three other relievers — left-hander Justin Wrobleski, right-hander Edgardo Henriquez and left-hander Jack Dreyer — have minor league options.
Henriquez (1.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP in 15 appearances) and Dreyer (2.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 59 appearances) have been more reliable than Casparius. Wrobleski is 4-5 with a 3.97 ERA but has been more reliable as a multi-inning reliever.
Perhaps the decision to option Casparius was as much about getting him rested for October as it was an indictment of his recent performance.
More news: Phillies GM Wants to Avoid Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in Playoffs
In any event, the Dodgers will gladly welcome back Vesia, who boasts an elite strikeout-minus-walk percentage (24.4) while posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.994 WHIP over 59 appearances.
No Dodgers reliever has appeared in more high-leverage situations this season than the 29-year-old left-hander, and none has appeared in at least 10 games while allowing fewer runners to score (87.3 percent left on base rate).
Vesia was placed on the injured list Aug. 26 with a right oblique strain. In two minor league rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Vesia faced six batters and retired them all. Three went down via strikeouts.
Vesia immediately gives manager Dave Roberts another late-game option for protecting leads — arguably the team's biggest weakness as the postseason approaches.
Whether or not that means Vesia will take over a regular eighth- or ninth-inning role going forward, his adrenaline-fueled celebrations will be a welcome sight on the mound.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.