Dodgers Activate Austin Barnes, Option Rookie To Triple-A
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated catcher Austin Barnes from the 10-day injured list on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned Hunter Feduccia back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Barnes was sidelined after a foul ball struck his toe on Aug. 19, resulting in a fracture that caused him to miss eight games.
Initially, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not expect Barnes to be out for more than the 10-day minimum, and his swift return aligns with that prediction.
Prior to his injury, Barnes was batting .241 with a .318 on-base percentage (OBP). Since the beginning of July, his performance has improved, hitting .296 with a .367 OBP over 18 games.
A seasoned veteran, Barnes has spent 10 seasons with the Dodgers, accumulating 35 home runs and 157 runs batted in across 589 career games.
He was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the ninth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft after playing at Arizona State University.
At 34 years old, Barnes has appeared in 34 games for the Dodgers this season. He is starting behind the plate Thursday, catching Bobby Miller and batting ninth against the Baltimore Orioles.
Hunter Feduccia, 27, returns to Oklahoma City after a brief stint with the Dodgers.
During his time with the major league team, Feduccia made his mark by recording his first career hit on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a walk. In total, he went 1-for-3 in two games.
His first career start came against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Gavin Stone on the mound — a pairing familiar from their time together in the minors.
"It's awesome," Stone said of Feduccia's milestone. "He's one of my best friends in this organization, and to be part of his special day is pretty cool."
In Oklahoma City, Feduccia has played 73 games this season, posting a .282 batting average with six home runs and 46 RBIs.
Over his six seasons in the organization, he has hit .267 with 46 home runs and 252 RBIs across 438 minor league games.
Feduccia was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft after his collegiate career at Louisiana State University. His return to the Triple-A team will bolster the lineup as they continue their season.