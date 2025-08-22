Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Activate Star Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Series vs. Padres

Aaron Coloma

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott from the 15-day injured list Friday ahead of their series opener against the San Diego Padres.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer.

Scott landed on the injured list July 22 with elbow inflammation after an appearance against the Minnesota Twins. Prior to his injury, he had a 4.14 ERA through 47 games, and had recorded 19 saves.

The southpaw's injury ahead of the trade deadline led to speculation that the Dodgers would acquire a new arm at the end of July, however they held faith in their $72 million dollar man and avoided pursuing another closer.

Scott has had something of a down year, but has proved in the past he is capable of handling high-leverage innings in MLB. He was elite in 2023 and 2024, posting a 2.04 ERA during those seasons with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres and converting 34 of his 40 save opportunities.

While he hasn't quite panned out how the Dodgers would have hoped, Scott has a chance to come back in a big way, as the Dodgers take on the Padres on the road in a three-game series beginning Friday. The Dodgers lead the Padres in the NL West by one game, and the Padres will be looking to make some noise at their house after the Dodgers' three-game sweep over them last weekend.

Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres in the opening game, looking to replicate the six shutout innings he posted against the Friars last week. The opening game of the series comes on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.

