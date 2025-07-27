Dodgers Activate Star Reliever in Massive Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hander pitcher Blake Treinen off the injured list, and recalled left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski.
The team announced the roster move ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Additionally, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitchers Will Klein and Edgardgo Henriquez.
Treinen is sporting a 3.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts across eight innings pitched this season. He landed on the injured list in April with forearm tightness, and has spent the last few months recovering.
In 2024, Treinen was one of the Dodgers' best relievers as he posted an ERA of 1.93 with 56 strikeouts across 46.2 innings of work.
Wrobleski has a 4.50 ERA in the big leagues with 40 strikeouts in 40 innings of work this season. He has mainly served as a bulk arm out of the bullpen this year, but made his 2025 debut as a starter when the Dodgers' rotation was depleted.
This story will be updated...