Dodgers Activate Veteran Utility Player, Option Outfielder to Triple-A
The Dodgers welcomed back Tommy Edman from the injured list on Wednesday, activating the veteran utility player for the first time since he aggravated an ankle injury on Aug. 3.
In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned rookie outfielder Justin Dean to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Edman was slashing .228/.281/.396 on Aug. 3 when he reaggravated the ankle injury that initially sent him to the 10-day IL in May.
More news: Phillies GM Wants to Avoid Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in Playoffs
A switch hitter, Edman had seen most of his action in the field this season at second base (56 starts), while also shifting to third base (11 starts) and center field (14) as roster needs arose.
Dean, 28, made his major league debut on Aug. 8 after having his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He barely played, striking out in his first at-bat and grounding out Monday in his second.
Dean also saw action in 17 games in the field, playing 23.2 innings and getting seven chances without making an error. Although he did nothing spectacular along the way, he was able to secure the final out with his glove in a couple different games, including his big league debut.
The move gives Dave Roberts a welcome set of choices. In addition to providing both a left-handed and right-handed bat at the manager's disposal, Edman can help the Dodgers optimize their defensive alignment in a number of ways.
More news: Dodgers' Michael Conforto Put On Hot Seat By Team Insider
Andy Pages has been worth 5 Outs Above Average in center field, but the Dodgers might prefer to use Edman primarily in center field, and shift Pages to right field to take advantage of his throwing arm.
That, in turn, could allow Roberts to shift Teoscar Hernandez to left field and relegate Michael Conforto — the worst hitter in baseball by batting average, and the third-worst by OPS — to the bench.
Roberts might also prefer to keep his outfield alignment intact and use Edman at second base, where Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas have gotten the majority of starts lately.
Edman, 30, has slashed .231/.285/.403 since joining the Dodgers in a midseason trade last summer. He saved his best performance for the 2024 postseason, racking up a .407 batting average and 11 RBIs in six National League Championship Series games to claim the series MVP award.
In the 2024 World Series, Edman hit .294 (5 for 17) with a home run and three walks while seeing time at shortstop and center field.
The Dodgers have time to sort out Edman's optimal role. For now, they're a backup catcher away from being healthy entering the postseason, an optimal bit of timing for Edman's return.
More to come on this story from Dodgers on SI.