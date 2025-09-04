Dodgers Activating Catcher to Replace Will Smith Amid Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers are activating minor league catcher Ben Rortvedt ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
The Dodgers have not placed starting catcher Will Smith on the injured list, and will have three active catchers on the roster for the time being.
Smith exited Wednesday's loss in the third inning with a right hand contusion. He is set to undergo a CT scan Thursday as the Dodgers hope to avoid being swept by the Pirates.
Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers were "hopeful" a stint on the IL was not required for Smith, whose X-rays were negative.
“I’m hopeful we don’t have to put him on the IL,” Roberts said after Wednesday’s game. “We’ll know more tomorrow when he wakes up. See if the swelling dissipates. But we can’t afford to lose him. I guess we’ll know more in the coming days. We’ll probably bring someone just to kind of cover our bases.”
That someone is Rortvedt, who the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, Rortvedt is hitting .228 with two home runs, six runs batted in and an OPS of .667.
For Thursday's series finale, the Dodgers have penciled in rookie Dalton Rushing as the starting catcher. He will likely assume the full-time starting duties behind the plate if Smith is sidelined for an extended period of time.
The Dodgers are in the midst of a tight division race, as well as a battle for the second seed in the National League. If the playoffs began today, the Dodgers would not get a bye and would have to play the dreaded three-game series in the Wild Card round.
The Dodgers are just two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, but will need to take advantage of their fairly easy schedule in the final month of the regular season. Thus far, the defending champions have not done so losing back to back series to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pirates.
Losing Smith would only deter the Dodgers' postseason plans even more as he is in the midst of another stellar season for LA. Smith is hitting .296 with 17 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .902 this season.
The Dodgers have limited options at catcher behind Smith. Perhaps, LA could phone a friend and call longtime Dodger Austin Barnes.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.