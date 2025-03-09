Dodgers All-Star Calls Shohei Ohtani 'Justin Bieber Times 10' in Japan
Beyond his talent on the mound, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow has a knack for delivering hilarious one-liners.
As the Dodgers prepare to travel to Japan for the Tokyo series, Glasnow was asked what he expected the scene to be like for the team's season opener overseas.
His response was both comical, and perhaps, extremely accurate.
"Ohtani is like Justin Bieber times ten over there, so it’s probably gonna be insane," Glasnow said after Saturday's Cactus League game.
This isn't the first time Glasnow has delivered a quality one-liner. At DodgerFest in February, the right-hander was asked how it felt to be apart of a team with such a talented roster.
“It’s like the Avengers,” Glasnow said. “It’s the best team I’ve ever been on.”
While the Dodgers are certainly on pace to be Earth's mightiest heroes, in Glasnow's case, health is everything heading into the new season.
Glasnow was poised to lead the team into October in 2024. He had emerged as the Dodgers' ace last season, but things took a turn for the right-hander in August.
Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 16. The move appeared to be a precaution on the Dodgers part since the team wanted him to be healthy for the postseason. But as time ran out for Glasnow to make an October return, it was evident that his elbow tendinitis had unfurled into a nightmare.
Glasnow, 30, produced a 3.49 ERA and a 9-6 record in his first season wearing Dodger blue. He threw a career-high 168 strikeouts across 134 innings. It was exactly the type of performance the Dodgers had hoped for when they traded for him and spent $136.5 million on an extension in December 2023.
Although things didn't pan out as expected for Glasnow, he is feeling better than ever heading into 2025.
“The number one goal this year is just to stay healthy,” Glasnow said at DodgerFest. “I feel as good as I’ve ever felt."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.