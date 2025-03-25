Dodgers All-Star on LA Ruining Baseball Narrative: We Don't Care
The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing a plethora of talent throughout the offseason. The defending champions were perhaps the most aggressive club this winter, a striking symbol of determination to return to the Fall Classic once again.
The complaints from baseball fans have not ceased, and for good reason. While the World Series champion Dodgers have only gotten better, other teams have failed to match L.A.'s successful pursuits.
The narrative that the Dodgers were perennial chokers quickly transformed to the Dodgers are ruining baseball.
The L.A. front office acquired some of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball this offseason, including two of baseball's best relievers in Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
Both pitchers lingered on the free agent market, and the Dodgers snagged the duo in January. L.A. had been linked to Scott for a majority of the offseason, but it was a surprise when the Dodgers signed Yates.
Fans were already complaining about the team's payroll once the signing of the veteran was announced.
The two-time All-Star had a standout 2024 season, producing a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for the Texas Rangers across 61.2 innings. Yates also had 85 strikeouts last season.
At spring training, the reliever explained it was a no-brainer joining the L.A. organization.
“I don’t think there was much of a decision,” Yates told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain at spring training. “A team like this comes calling, especially at this point in my career, you want to go to team that’s committed to winning. I don’t think there’s anybody that’s more committed than the Dodgers right now.”
As for the narrative that the Dodgers are ruining baseball? Yates said the team is not concerned with their critics.
“I don’t think anybody in the clubhouse cares," Yates told Dodgers Nation's Noel Sanchez. "Haters are going to hate, right."
