Dodgers All-Star Reveals His Favorite Teams to Watch, And Fans May Not Like it
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start in 2025, and it is in large part due to the elevated play of Teoscar Hernández.
After a career year in home runs (33) and WAR (4.3) in 2024, Hernández is following it by hitting .276 so far this season with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.
On superstar teammate Mookie Betts' podcast On Base with Mookie Betts, Hernández revealed his favorite teams and players to watch. One of his answers may shock Dodgers fans.
"Mi compadre, Vladdy [Guerrero Jr.], the Blue Jays because of him, Bo [Bichette], [George] Springer, I played with them for a long time. Right now, the Cubs, they're playing really good baseball, the Padres, I know a lot of fans are not going to like that, but whatever, and Boston, Boston is playing really good baseball."
The San Diego Padres are not just the bitter divisional rivals of the Dodgers, but have an identical record with them through 27 games in 2025.
The recent history between the ball clubs has started a series of bad blood since the two met for the first time in the 2020 NLDS. The Dodgers swept the Padres on the way to their seventh World Series championship in franchise history.
The 2022 NLDS was a different story as it was the Padres who then ended the Dodgers season early. Most recently, the 2024 NLDS was won by the Dodgers after being down 2-1 in a best of three series.
The Dodgers went on to win their eighth championship in franchise history and have spent the entirety of the offseason retooling to become baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century.
One of those key moves was bringing back Hernández.
The All-Star put pen to paper on a three-year, $66 million deal to return to L.A. and be a part of the repeat effort. As of late-April, Hernández is holding up his end of the contract.
