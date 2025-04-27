MLB Insider Believes Shohei Ohtani Will Only Pitch a Couple Seasons for Dodgers
One of the most exciting things surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound.
Ohtani has continued his throwing progression, but is not expected to pitch for another few months. While Dodgers fans are excited to see Ohtani return to two-way player status, MLB insider Bob Nightengale brings up an interesting point regarding the situation.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, Nightengale contemplates whether Ohtani will continue being a two-way player in the following seasons.
“I’d be more curious to see what happens after next year," Nightengale told McKain. "I think he’ll be in the rotation again in 2026, then we’ll see what happens. I think his sheer love is just as a hitter. So it’ll be fascinating in a couple years if he gives up pitching, what do you do? Do they put him in the outfield? Obviously, a great athlete, probably would be a waste as a full-time DH since his athleticism is so good.”
Nightengale proposes that the Dodgers could place Ohtani at first base in the coming years, if the reigning NL MVP were to stop pitching.
“And if he’s not in the outfield, you can certainly put him at first base when Freddie Freeman retires, something like that," Nightengale said.
Ohtani had one of the best offensive performances in the history of baseball during the 2024 campaign. He set career-highs in home runs, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles, and stolen bases, and created the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club.
Though Ohtani became a star as a two-way player with the Los Angeles Angels, Nightengale believes he will only pitch for two more seasons.
“I think one more for sure, after this. I think 2026 — we’ll see what happens if there’s a work stoppage or anything like that in 2027 — but I think that’s it. I think he pitches because he knows he can do it, fun novelty and stuff, but I think his heart and soul is really into hitting.”
