Dodgers All-Star Suffers Setback in Injury Recovery

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed All-Star catcher Will Smith suffered a setback with the bone bruise in his hand ahead of Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies, causing him to miss the series finale.
Smith had made his return after six days out of the lineup on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a double. However, his hand began swelling up ahead of Wednesday's game, so the Dodgers scratched him ahead of the contest.
"Obviously we’re off tomorrow. We’ll manage it tomorrow with the treatment and then on Friday we’ll make a decision on whether he plays,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Smith on Wednesday. “Not overly concerned but we’ve got to get that swelling under wraps.
“We thought that he was going to be able to play tonight. But with the setback a little bit, we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’m not sure. I don’t want to say he’s not going to play Friday but we’ve got to be pretty confident he can catch two out of three if he’s going to play on Friday.”
The Dodgers don't especially need to rush Smith back, as catcher Ben Rortvedt has been solid in his place. Dalton Rushing would usually back Smith up, however, in his first full game doing so, the rookie fouled a ball directly off his shin and was forced to head to the IL. Rortvedt has a .308 average since coming in Sept. 4, and has earned nothing but praise after nearly catching two no-hitters.
With Smith out for a little while longer, Rortvedt is once again the sole able-bodied catcher on the Dodgers' active roster. Chuckie Robinson had come up Sept. 6 to provide some extra support in the lineup, however, was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 8.
The Dodgers added some padding to their lead in the NL West against the Rockies, taking all three games of the series for their third sweep of the division against the team with the worst record in MLB. They'll look to do more of the same in their next series, which comes against the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 7:15 p.m. PT.
