Dodgers Predicted to Sign $400 Million Superstar, Move On From Max Muncy in Free Agency
This offseason figures to be a very interesting one for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The bullpen is in big time need of being revamped. The roster as a whole could stand to get younger at several spots. The biggest impending free agent is none other than Max Muncy. The veteran third baseman has made it no secret he'd like to retire as a member of the franchise.
With a club option for $10 million staring the team in the face, there's a world where Muncy — arguably the most vocal team leader — isn't back next year.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report took a glimpse into the future and aimed to predict the starting lineups on Opening Day in 2026 for all 30 MLB clubs. When it came to the Los Angeles Dodgers, one longtime member of the squad was missing — and instead replaced by the biggest free agent in this year's upcoming class.
"If the Dodgers are going to make a serious run at Kyle Tucker as expected, it will likely be accompanied by either shopping Andy Pages or shifting Tommy Edman to an infield spot. Edman could slot in at second base, but Hyeseong Kim has shown enough to warrant an expanded role. Declining a $10 million club option on Max Muncy would clear the hot corner, where Edman has logged 671 innings in his career."
In this scenario by Reuter, Tucker would bat fifth in-between Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez. He'd also man the right field spot with Hernandez moving to left, Andy Pages in center field, and Tommy Edman at third base for the departed Muncy.
The interest in Tucker from LA's perspective appears to be real. Whether the team would walk away from Muncy is another story. There's potentially an even more likely scenario where Teoscar Hernandez is shopped with the goal of opening up more payroll flexibility for Tucker.
Given Muncy's value to the ballclub, and the inexpensive deal he'd be brought back on, the Dodgers could easily have Tucker and Pages as corner outfielders with Muncy back at third, Edman in center, and Kim at second base.
At the very least, given Andrew Friedman's penchant for trying to make the team as good as humanly possible, some moves will undoubtedly occur this winter.
