Dodgers All-Star Surprisingly Out of Lineup for Monday's Series Opener vs. Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in Monday's lineup.
It's unclear why Hernandez is absent for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies, but manager Dave Roberts will likely reveal why closer to game time.
The Dodgers will have Andy Pages start in right field Monday.
The defending champions have dropped three of their last series, and Hernandez said the weather may have affected the Dodgers' performance on their trip to the east coast.
“As a player it’s a little hard,” Hernández said after losing a series to the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. “I was six years on this side (of the country), where it’s cold early in the season. Then when I get to L.A. last year it was my first year playing those early games with no cold weather. It’s a big difference. Especially when you’re not used to it, it can make a big difference.
“We’re not used to playing in the cold. But it cannot be an excuse for us to perform different,” Hernández said. “But they’re hitting the ball pretty good, getting on base, scoring runs. We’re just not putting together good at-bats. We’re not getting on base and everything is not going the way we want. That’s the game."
Nevertheless, the Dodgers suffered the worst home loss in franchise history over the weekend to the Chicago Cubs.
Ahead of Monday's game, the Dodgers are currently 11-6 and are third in the NL West. Manager Dave Roberts said it's too early to panic, but the team's recent performance has been concerning.
Lately, the Dodgers have shown sloppy defense and the lineup has lost its electricity. L.A. will look to bounce back Monday against the Rockies.
