Dodgers All-Star Wanted to Face Padres in NLDS
This Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face none other than the San Diego Padres to begin their quest for the franchise's eighth World Series. The Dodgers will go up against their National League West rivals in the National League Division Series, in what is expected to be a heated postseason matchup.
The last time the Dodgers and Padres faced off in the postseason was in 2022 when the Padres shockingly upset the Dodgers in the NLDS. The Dodgers were clear favorites after winning a franchise record 111 wins during the regular season, only to get knocked out immediately by the 89-73 Padres.
While the series will pin the Dodgers against their division rivals once again, many players are glad they get to face San Diego again, including Teoscar Hernández.
“Me, I wanted San Diego,” outfielder Teoscar Hernández said, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “Just because of the adrenaline and the intensity, just the history of these two teams. I think this is the best scenario for us. And not only us, but the whole baseball world.”
Hernández was not with the Padres during the 2022 season, but in his lone season with the Dodgers understands the weight of playing the Padres.
After all, the Dodgers often struggled against the Padres this season. The two teams have played 13 times during the 2024 MLB season, with the Padres winning eight of those games. The Dodgers did eventually come through against the Padres in the final regular season series between the two teams. In the final series, the Padres won Game 1 to clinch their spot in the postseason.
With that Game 1 win, the Padres had the chance to overtake the Dodgers for the division. However, the Dodgers won each of the last two games of the series, clinching the NL West for the third straight season. Over the weekend, the Dodgers would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NL.
Can the Dodgers carry this momentum over to the NLDS? The Dodgers might have won each of their last two games against the Padres, but it won't matter much if they can't beat them again in the postseason.
The two teams will face off in a best-of-five series, with the winner ultimately advancing to the NLCS. If the Dodgers win, they will additionally get the revenge they've sought since 2022.