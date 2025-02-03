Dodgers All-Star Wants LA to Sign One Specific Player to Complete Offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers have an abundance of stars on the roster after an unbelievably successful offseason. However, there are many fans and players who feel the team is incomplete.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández wants the the Dodgers to bring back fan favorite, Kiké Hernández.
“Everybody’s waiting for that news to pop up, to see Kiké back as a Dodger,” Teoscar Hernández said. “I want Kiké to be back.”
Hernández is correct. The Dodgers fan base wants the Dodgers to orchestrate a reunion with the free agent utility man. Both Teoscar Hernández and Kiké Hernández entered free agency, and it wasn't clear whether either player would return to L.A. But the pair's impact and influence on the team was evident.
Who could forget the historic game from both Hernándezes just four months ago?
The home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández in Game 5 of the National League Division Series was the first time in MLB history that two players with the same last name each hit a solo homer for the same team, which also accounted for all the runs in the game.
Kiké Hernández was the first to breakthrough on a pitch from Padres right-hander Yu Darvish in the second inning. The 428-foot bomb put Los Angeles on the board.
Then, in the seventh inning, Teoscar’s homer gave the Dodgers the insurance run they were hoping for.
Kiké Hernández expressed excitement for the pair's accomplishment in helping the Dodgers exorcise their postseason demons and leading the club to the NLCS for the first time since 2021.
“I got a guy right here that likes the moment, too,” Kiké said, referring to Teoscar. “I’m glad we’re both on the team. I’m glad we have the same last name. I’m glad the accent goes over both A’s.”
“I told him before Game 4, never been done in the history of this game, two Hernándezes going deep in the same game in the playoffs,” Kiké added. “Didn’t happen that day because we didn’t need to. But it happened tonight, and we’re drinking Gatorade because of it.”
Losing Kiké Hernández could be costly for the Dodgers, especially in the postseason.
