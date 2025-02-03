Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Provides Concerning Injury Update Ahead of Spring Training
Freddie Freeman suffered a severe sprained ankle during the last week of the regular season. It required hours of pregame treatments and multiple injections to numb the pain for him just to take the field during the postseason.
That injury will also prevent Freeman from fully participating during spring training, but he should be healthy for Opening Day. Freeman mentioned that he will serve as the designated hitter for the first week or two of exhibition games.
Freeman was in Georgia for Thanksgiving when he reached out to the Dodgers head trainer. The swelling and discomfort wasn't going away like he hoped it would.
“I was like, ‘Something’s just not right.’ That’s when I text-messaged Thomas Albert, our head trainer, and said, ‘When I get home, let’s get this looked at,'" Freeman said.
A scan showed a bone chip near Freeman’s Achilles tendon along with several bone spurs. He had surgery on Nov. 30 to remove the chip and trim the spurs.
Freeman swung a bat for the first time on Thursday, eight weeks removed from surgery. He plans to start agility drills by the end of this week but won't begin running until the Dodgers' first full-squad workout in Arizona on Feb. 15.
More news: Latest Prospect Rankings Prove Dodgers Dominated Cubs in Michael Busch Trade
The injuries hardly put a damper on Freeman's celebrating. Since winning the title, he made his late-night debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” presented at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., and appeared in an interview with Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.
Freeman also hasn't been able to make it through any outing without someone approaching him to tell him how much his grand slam meant or why winning the World Series was so special.
“It’s been crazy,” Freeman said. “We did a lot of celebrating when we got home after winning. It was fun. As I’m out and doing my stuff in the community, I don’t think I’ve made it through one outing without someone coming up [to congratulate me]. And that’s what’s so cool about this.
“When people are telling me what it meant to them, winning the World Series and that home run, it’s special. Obviously, a lot went into last year for me. A lot of speed bumps that we hit along the way. And to have it end like that, it was special.”