Dodgers' Andy Pages Slammed By Broadcasters For Not Trying to Save No-Hitter
The Baltimore Orioles' broadcast went after Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages for a perceived lack of effort during the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Saturday.
Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Saturday, and recorded two outs before allowing a home run to Orioles second baseman Jackson Holiday, which squeaked over the wall in right center.
Pages gave chase off the bat, however waited for it to come off the wall rather than trying to scale the fence and bring the ball back.
"I was expecting a little bit more of an effort by the outfielder Pages to be honest with you," said the Orioles' broadcast team. "One out away from a no-hitter - that ball barely got out too"
More news: Who's Pitching for Dodgers on Monday vs Rockies?
The homer started a rally for the Orioles, who would go on to score three more times to snatch the game from the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts held a similar stance on the play, however stated he refused to go back and watch the replay.
“You know what – quite honestly, I haven’t gone back and looked at it. I really haven’t,” Roberts said. “So I don’t know how close (he could have gotten). But I’d like to think if there’s any chance to make a play on a no-hitter you would exhaust every effort. But I can’t say. I just refuse to go back and look at it.”
The loss gave the Dodgers their third consecutive series loss, and allowed the San Diego Padres to claw themselves within a game of the Dodgers in the division. The Dodgers went on to salvage the series by pulling out a win on Sunday, but have not looked great heading into the run in.
More news: Dodgers Have Made Decision on Roki Sasaki's Immediate Future
They will look to avoid their fourth-straight series loss against a team below .500 at the time of the series, as they head into a set against the last-place Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers are 8-2 against the Rockies this season, with both of their losses coming during the last meeting between these two teams at Coors Field.
They will look to maintain their unbeaten record at Dodger Stadium against their division rival on Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
