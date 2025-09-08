Who's Pitching for Dodgers on Monday vs Rockies?
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium, kicking off a divisional clash amid the stretch run of the season.
For Monday's game, the Dodgers do not have a starting pitcher listed. Emmet Sheehan is scheduled to play on Tuesday, while Blake Snell is set to step up for Wednesday's game.
According to manager Dave Roberts, the starter could be Tyler Glasnow, who was scratched from his planned start on Friday.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani stepped up for the Dodgers on Friday, offering the team a short-notice appearance on the mound.
Glasnow's late absence was due to a back issue, which was examined and “nothing came of it,” Roberts told Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
Glasnow ended up throwing on Saturday and Sunday, but the team is waiting to see how he feels.
“My expectation is it’ll be this next series when we get home. I’m just not sure if it’s tomorrow or Tuesday or what,” Roberts told Plunkett.
“He played catch yesterday, felt good. He’s gonna throw again today. So it could be tomorrow, it could be Tuesday, it could be Wednesday.”
Los Angeles could opt to move up Snell or Sheehan's start, giving Glasnow more time to rest his back, or if he feels fine on Monday, he could re-enter the rotation straight away.
The 32-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Dodgers this season, pitching 68.2 innings and posting a steady 3.77 ERA.
Considering the Dodgers are a heavy favorite to make the playoffs, the team is likely employing a cautious approach with Glasnow, ensuring he is ready for October, especially given how his season ended with injury last year.
Tyler Glasnow's Injury History
Through his career, Glasnow has been regarded as one of the league's elite pitchers with high-level stuff that warranted a glowing reputation.
While he tends to excel on the mound, his career has been marred by injuries, including issues with his back, ankle, and elbow.
This season, he missed more than two months because of a shoulder injury, though last season, he was out with an elbow injury for the final months of the season and the entire postseason.
