Dodgers Have Made Decision on Roki Sasaki's Immediate Future
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed his plans for starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Sasaki has struggled during his rehab assignment, and Roberts has already come out and said he expects more out of the 23-year-old. The rookie is set to make another start in the minors.
“Again, I think the main thing for Roki is just performance. Increasing his velocity and command. Just pitching well,” Roberts said. “We’re in a playoff race. So he’s got to continue to raise his level to be here.”
This is the second time this week Roberts has said something along these lines for Sasaki, who came over to the Dodgers on a standard minor league contract after dominating NPB last season.
“Like I said a couple weeks ago, we’ve got to go with our best guys," said Roberts of Sasaki seeing October. "And this is the time, right now. And again, Roki has gone through a lot this year. And he still has a ton of talent. We just want to see more.”
Sasaki has a 7.07 ERA through four starts on his rehab assignment, and his fastball velocity has massively dropped since throwing a few simulated innings at Dodger Stadium in August. The Dodgers currently have five healthy, full-time starters as well as Shohei Ohtani, so there may not be room for Sasaki to feature in MLB for the remainder of the season and postseason.
“I am surprised. Because the talent level is certainly there,” Roberts said after Sasaki's most recent start. “The performance, the stuff hasn’t been there. I think there needs to be a tick up in stuff. And also against Triple-A hitters, you would expect more.”
Sasaki has had a rough season, struggling at the major league level as well prior to his injury. He made eight starts, posting a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings pitched. He failed to generate as much swing and miss as he did in NPB as well, striking out just 24 batters in that time.
The Dodgers will hope their young star can get back on track and make a return to MLB soon, however if not, they'd surely like to see him show some improvement in the minor leagues.
