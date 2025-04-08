Dodgers Announce Big Roster Move Before Tuesday's Game Against Nationals
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a roster move ahead of Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals.
Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski was recalled from Triple-A to start Tuesday's game. Right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Wrobleski, 24, is taking left-handed pitcher Blake Snell's spot in the rotation after the two-time Cy Young award winner was placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.
Snell revealed that his shoulder has been bothering him for three weeks, and he couldn't pitch through it any longer.
“I thought I could pitch through it when I got to Philly," Snell said. "Played long toss, catch, tried to throw – I just couldn’t. This sucks. I was hoping I could just get past it and pitch, and it would go away. It’s hurting, so I’ll get healthy and get back out there.”
Snell is expected to miss multiple weeks, which would give Wrobleski an extended run in the rotation. The Dodgers' 11th-round pick in 2021 made his MLB debut last year, making eight appearances (six starts) and sporting a 5.70 ERA across 36.1 innings pitched. He notched one win and one save.
Wrobleski made one start at Triple-A this year, pitching 5.2 shutout innings while allowing three hits with three strikeouts. He'll now try to shut down a Nationals lineup that scored six runs against the Dodgers on Monday in a win.
As for Sauer, he was recalled when Snell went on the injured list. He made one appearance on Monday, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing three hits and one earned run.
First pitch for Wrobleski's 2025 Dodgers debut is 3:45 p.m. PT/6:45 p.m. ET
