Dodgers' Blake Snell Shoulder Injury Has Bothered Him For Longer Than Expected
The Los Angeles Dodgers are without two-time Cy Young award-winning pitcher Blake Snell as he made his way to the injured list Sunday.
Unfortunately, the discomfort felt in his shoulder after a bullpen session Sunday was nothing new for the southpaw.
“I’ve been feeling it for like three weeks,” Snell said Monday. “I thought I could pitch through it when I got to Philly. Played long toss, catch, tried to throw – I just couldn’t. This sucks. I was hoping I could just get past it and pitch, and it would go away. It’s hurting, so I’ll get healthy and get back out there.”
In better news, an MRI taken the day Snell was moved to the IL showed expected inflammation, but no structural damage.
As for his last two outings in a Dodgers uniform, Snell has thrown nine innings, allowed 10 hits and eight walks with just four strikeouts. Snell revealed that during this time he was in "a good amount" of discomfort.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but yeah. I was aware of it,” Snell said.
As for when fans can expect to see Snell back on the mound, both the ace and manager Dave Roberts are hopeful he won't be out long.
“Hopefully it’s a couple weeks and I’m back and I’m ready to go then,” Snell said.
The skipper wasn't able to provide a concrete timeline but talked about his newly acquired southpaw's positive outlook.
“I hope he’s right. That’d be great,” Roberts said. “But I just can’t speak to it right now.”
In Snell's absence, a few reinforcements have been made. Southpaw Justin Wrobleski has been called up from Triple-A to take the place of his Tuesday start.
Filling the shoes of a two-time winner of the most prestigious pitching award in MLB will be a tall task, but Wrobleski will do whatever he can to meet the moment and exceed expectations.
