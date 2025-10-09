Dodgers Troll Yankees After Getting Eliminated in ALDS by Blue Jays
The Los Angeles Dodgers were blown out by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, 8-1. However, that didn't stop the defending champions from taking a jab at another baseball titan: the New York Yankees.
More news: Roki Sasaki Waited Months to Finally Be Open to Help From Dodgers Coaches Amid Struggles
On Wednesday, the Bronx Bombers were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series. At Dodger Stadium, fans were able to get a look at the final score of the Yankees' last game of the season.
While the Yankees' season has come to an end, the Dodgers failed to capitalize on their 2-0 lead in the NLDS and allowed Philadelphia to keep things interesting with a victory Wednesday night. Now, the Phillies can tie the series with a second straight win Thursday.
The performance from the Dodgers was ugly, but the team is already pressing forward to Game 4 at Chavez Ravine.
"It's pretty close to being flushed already," manager Dave Roberts said postgame. "If you look back going into this series and said we'd be up 2-1, we would have banked it with Glas going in.
"I feel good with where we're at. Would have loved to get Duran in the game tonight. I feel good where we're at. And it's certainly flushed."
As for the Phillies, their bats have finally awoken and it could be a huge momentum swing for the NL powerhouse.
More news: Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals Why Tanner Scott Isn’t With Team in NLDS
"I give credit to the players, for sure. Our offense was really good," Phillies skipper Rob Thomson said. "We swung the bats, we had good at-bats up and down the lineup, the first four guys in the lineup were, what, 9-for-16. They kept grinding, kept adding on. We had chances in other innings than the innings we scored.
"They just put pressure on them all night long. And Nola, Suarez, Kerkering, even Taijuan threw the ball really well. He didn't really give up much exit velo but they got hits off him, and then Banks throws one pitch. I thought we really played well all around."
Like Toronto, the Dodgers will hope to secure their ticket to the NL Championship Series with a win over the Phillies in Game 4 Thursday afternoon. It's most certainly a must-win situation for the Dodgers since Philly forcing a Game 5 would mean it's anyone's series to take.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.