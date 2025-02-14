Dodgers Behind the Scenes Spring Training Highlights: Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani and More
Spring training has commenced for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2025 L.A. roster features some of MLB's top talent, and of course, there is no shortage of highlights since pitchers and catchers reported to Camelback Ranch on Feb. 11.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Does Not Care About Setting Major All-Time Record
The crown jewel of the 2024-25 international signing class, Roki Sasaki, donned Dodger blue for the first time of his MLB career. Despite being a young starting pitcher, Sasaki has a chance to start for the Dodgers during the season opener in the Tokyo Series. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed this was a possibility, a testament to the team's belief in Sasaki's talent.
Just talking to the scouts, when he pitches, I think he’s going to be very good,” Roberts said of Sasaki. “I don’t think anyone knows the body of work that’s going to come this year.
“I’m just as curious as everyone else is.”
Despite being poised for greatness, Sasaki is still a rookie and like every young player felt nervous at his first day of Dodgers spring training.
“Inside, I’m really nervous,” Sasaki said.
However, once the 23-year-old experiences a full camp, it should help him feel more accustomed to the batters he will face in MLB.
Another highlight from the first few days of spring training included a Shohei Ohtani update. The NL MVP was seen throwing and should be ready to make his two-way debut by May. However, Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup for the season opener against the Chicago Cubs.
Ohtani will throw his first bullpen session sometime this weekend, a significant step forward in the journey back to the mound. Unlike other starting pitchers, Ohtani will not be sent on a minor-league rehab assignment because he's needed in the lineup.
“There’s not going to be a rehab involved because obviously we need him to be active on the roster to take at-bats (as DH),” Roberts said.
At Camelback Ranch, fans also got a first look at newcomers Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates. Veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw was seen standing next to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman to observe Snell and Sasaki throwing their first bullpen for the Dodgers.
It's an exciting time to be a Dodgers fan, but utility man Kiké Hernández said the defending champions are no longer basking in their success as the team eyes another ring in 2025.
"The expectations in this organization are the same, year in and year out, regardless of what happened the year before," Hernández said.
More news: Dodgers' $15 Million All-Star Named Potential Trade Candidate in Blockbuster Move