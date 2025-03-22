Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends $5.4 Million All-Star to AL East Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of pitching talent on their roster.
After the historic offseason that brought in so many talented arms — retooling an already lethal rotation — the Dodgers may have a pitcher or two that could be used in a trade to a needy contender.
One trade idea has the Dodgers parting ways with an All-Star to a team that has grown quite familiar with the L.A. squad.
The familiarity is mostly due to the fact that the Dodgers beat them in five games in last season's Fall Classic.
The trade, proposed by Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras, would make Tony Gonsolin a member of the New York Yankees in exchange for highly sought-after prospect in Everson Pereira and an additional pitching piece. The Yankees lost their ace in Gerrit Cole for the season due to Tommy John surgery and would likely jump at the idea of adding a former All-Star to their rotation.
Pereira has been a top prospect in the Yankees' system since 2018, ranking as high as No. 6 in 2023.
At just 23 years old, the outfielder has a lot of potential, and plays in a position that L.A. could always use a little more depth at.
Last season was his first playing solely in Triple-A and he lived up to his longtime expectations, batting .265/.346/.512 with an OPS of .858, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs in just 40 games. His season ended in June due to a UCL surgery, but all signs point to the 23-year-old being healthy and ready to continue his productive play.
On paper, a trade from a talent-heavy rotation for a young prospect at a much-needed position makes sense, but Gonsolin is a guy that has not only become a fan favorite with his expressive personality and love for cats, but backs it up with elevated play when healthy.
Gonsolin's last fully healthy season in 2022 concluded with a 16-1 record, an ERA of 2.14, and 119 strikeouts to an absurd 35 walks. Not to mention, this led to the right-hander's first career All-Star nod.
Nothing is set in stone, but while Gonsolin recovers from his recent back injury, it is always worth knowing what kind of options the Dodgers have.
