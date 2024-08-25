Dodgers' Bobby Miller Reveals What Went Right For Him Against Rays
On Friday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller made his second start for the Dodgers since he was recalled to the majors last week. Miller, who began the season as part of the Dodgers' starting rotation, pitched six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed six hits, three earned runs, and two home runs, but gave up zero walks and struck out nine as the Dodgers earned a 7-3 win.
The start proved to be one of Miller's best since his first start of the season. In Miller's opening start last March, he gave up just two hits while allowing zero earned runs and striking out 11 in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
In Friday's start, Miller not only showed some of the pitching he did when he began the year but generated a season-high 18 swings and misses to go with the nine strikeouts.
"Yeah, 100%," Miller told reporters, via Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "That's the best my curveball has felt in a very long time. I was able to rip out there and throw it as hard as I could ... I had full trust in every single one of my pitches tonight. You've got to finish this year strong."
Friday's pitching was also a marked improvement from Miller's first start in his return to the majors. Miller got the start last week on Aug. 15, but gave up eight hits and four earned runs while striking out just one hitter.
Miller has had a rocky second season to his major league career. He went on the injured list in April as he dealt with inflammation in his shoulder. He returned in late June, but struggled as he gave up at least three earned runs in three of his four starts back then. After giving up nine earned runs over four innings in a disastrous 9-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in early July, Miller was optioned to Triple-A.
The season has been disappointing for Miller, who is coming off a promising 2023 rookie campaign. In 2023, Miller made 23 starts. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts. He is looking to get back to that form as the 2024 campaign weans down.