Dodgers Establish Timeline for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Rehab
The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have a healthy offense and are now hopeful that their pitching will return to full strength in the coming weeks.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a two-inning simulated game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
"The feeling was pretty good," Yamamoto said through an interpreter. "Everything is starting to come all together."
The right-hander has been out with right triceps tightness since mid-July, halting his potential Rookie of the Year Award-worthy season. He went 6-2 with a 2.92 earned run average in his first 14 major league starts.
The uncomfortable feeling began shortly after the best start of his rookie season, when he blanked the New York Yankees over seven innings. His velocity in that game was higher than in any other start.
Asked if reaching those velocities or incorporating more sliders into his repertoire caused his arm issues, Yamamoto said, "Probably there's more than one reason. There's fatigue that probably accumulated on the shoulder, so, not one reason.
"I do have some frustration. But I just need to be focusing on rehab. I need to get myself ready to go back."
Manager Dave Roberts said that in the next five days Yamamoto will throw three innings and then be deployed on a minor league rehab assignment.
"The ball was coming out of his hand with a lot of life," Roberts said of Wednesday's sim game. "It seems like he's healthy. As long as he recovers well, then we start homing in on the command and all that other stuff."
The Dodgers have used several starters this season due to injuries and underperformance. Tyler Glasnow is currently on the IL with right elbow tendinitis. He has yet to start playing catch and there is not a firm timetable for his return.
The Dodgers would welcome Yamamoto back with open arms as they cling to a slim lead in the National League West race.
"It's one thing at a time," the Japanese pitcher said through his interpreter. "I'm going to throw some games in September and then let's see."
The goal for Yamamoto has never changed: He wants to be healthy for the postseason.
However, the Dodgers aren't rushing him back. The next step for him is to throw a three-inning simulated game before going out on a rehab assignment.
"It's one of those things where you want to do what's best for Yoshinobu and make sure he's healthy now and also in the long term," Roberts said in late July. "That's the priority."
Los Angeles is mindful of the fact that they have Yamamoto locked in long-term after he signed a 12-year, $325 million contract in the offseason.