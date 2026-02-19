Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Schedule Set Before Leaving for World Baseball Classic

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a more traditional Spring Training schedule compared the past two years, but are still contending with having players who will leave camp in order to participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

That group consists of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto with Team Japan, Will Smith on Team USA, Edwin Díaz with Team Puerto Rico, and Hyeseong Kim on Team Korea. For Ohtani, Yamamoto and Kim, the trio will depart to Japan for first-round pool games being played at the Tokyo Dome.

Smith and the United States roster begin their WBC slate in Houston, while Díaz and the Puerto Rico team start in Miami.

World Baseball Classic participants are on a slightly-accelerated schedule and due in respective camps before the rest of their teammates needed to report for Spring Training.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's start before WBC

Yamamoto has been at Camelback Ranch since early February and already progressed to facing batters during workouts. Next for the right-hander in a start this weekend as the Dodgers begin Cactus League play.

According to Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider, manager Dave Roberts said Yamamoto is starting against the Los Angeles Angels in the Dodgers' first game of the year on the Saturday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener on Saturday, Dave Roberts said. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) February 19, 2026

The outing is expected to be Yamamoto's only start for the Dodgers before he leaves to join Samurai Japan, which opened their training camp in Miyazaki on Feb. 14.

Team Japan is part of Pool C for the 2026 WBC, which is playing first-round games at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10. Australia, Chinese Taipei and Korea are in Pool C as well.

Yamamoto presumably will pitch two or three innings in the matchup at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Yamamoto's first round of throwing live batting practice came last Friday, which was the first official workout for Dodgers pitchers and catchers. He faced hitters again on Tuesday, completing two innings.

Although the Dodgers would have preferred the 27-year-old skip the international tournament, they are understanding and supportive of Yamamoto's desire to again compete in the WBC.

When Yamamoto last pitched in for Team Japan, he went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two games (one start) during the 2023 WBC. It can be presumed the Dodgers have requested that he not necessarily pitch in relief this time around.

While Ohtani is joining Yamamoto in looking to help lead Team Japan to another WBC championship, he will do so only as their designated hitter. Ohtani isn't sure of the specifics but said last weekend he does intend to continue some sort of throwing progression.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the expectation is Ohtani will be in their Opening Day rotation.