Dodgers Break Silence on Chris Taylor Release
The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with two longtime players in the same week. The Dodgers designated Austin Barnes for assignment Wednesday, and released Chris Taylor Sunday.
Both Barnes and Taylor were the Dodgers' longest-tenured position players. Taylor was in his tenth season with the Dodgers, after joining the team in 2016 via trade.
The Dodgers posted a tribute to thank the utility man for spending the last decade with the team.
This story will be updated....
