Dodgers Break Silence on Chris Taylor Release

Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts with teammates before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with two longtime players in the same week. The Dodgers designated Austin Barnes for assignment Wednesday, and released Chris Taylor Sunday.

Both Barnes and Taylor were the Dodgers' longest-tenured position players. Taylor was in his tenth season with the Dodgers, after joining the team in 2016 via trade.

The Dodgers posted a tribute to thank the utility man for spending the last decade with the team.

This story will be updated....

