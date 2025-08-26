Dodgers Can't Count on Roki Sasaki Helping Them This Season, Says Insider
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki has been out for a while with a right shoulder injury, and doubts are rising about his reliability for the team in October.
Sasaki is currently rehabilitating with Triple-A Oklahoma City, making two starts as he works his way back up to the major leagues.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale claimed that the organization can no longer count on his availability for the playoffs.
"The Dodgers no longer can count on rookie Roki Sasaki helping them down the stretch. His velocity is nowhere near the 102 mph he threw in Japan," Nightengale wrote in a story for USA Today.
"He has thrown 59 fastballs through his two rehab starts, and has generated only one swing-and-miss."
During his eight major league starts, Sasaki threw 34.1 innings, posting a 4.72 ERA and a 6.17 FIP. His numbers were not stellar, and his WAR sits at -0.2.
His fastball velocity was at 96.3 mph, several ticks down from the 102 mph speeds that he reached in Japan.
According to FanGraphs, his stuff+ was at 91 and his location+ at 91 — both numbers well below average for starters in the majors. Overall, he has not managed to make inroads with his stuff or command at the major league level, and a shoulder injury has left him on the sidelines.
MLB.com team insider Sonja Chen detailed Sasaki's current status and recovery — noting that the Dodgers are trying to develop the righty while he recovers.
"The rehab process for Sasaki (right shoulder impingement) is a little more complicated," Chen wrote in a story.
"Sasaki made his first start for the Comets last Thursday, throwing two-plus innings rather than getting through three, as had been planned. He averaged 93.6 mph with his fastball after sitting 96-97 mph in a live session the week prior.
"But building up his workload is not the only aim while Sasaki's on rehab. The Dodgers also want him to build the confidence that he needs in order to be able to attack big league hitters with conviction, a quality the team feels has not always been there this season."
The Dodgers have the luxury of taking their time with Sasaki since the team is poised to get into the playoffs, either through the division title or a wild card spot.
The team need him to show clearer improvement if he wants to play a role on the team come October.
