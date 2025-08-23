Dodgers Could Have Michael Conforto Replacements Joining Team Next Week
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the team could bring a replacement for left fielder Michael Conforto when some players return from the injured list.
Among the players Roberts named are Hyeseong Kim, who has spent some time in the outfield this season, and Kiké Hernandez, who has played 66.1 innings in left field this season already.
“Obviously we know Hyeseong can play second base,” Roberts said. “We know he can play shortstop. So just seeing him out in left field, I think that it just potentially gives us a little bit more options.”
Kim has struggled for playing time in a star-studded Dodgers lineup, but he has seized every opportunity to impress in LA. He has a .304 batting average this season, hitting two home runs and driving in 15 RBIs through 138 at-bats this season. He has a .744 OPS this year and also has stolen 12 bases.
Kim landed on the injured list July 29, and is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hernandez is also on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, though he has been on the injured list since the beginning of July with left elbow inflammation.
“I think we’ll see him in left field,” Roberts said of Hernandez. “As guys come back, there’s going to be opportunities. So obviously, whoever’s out there – tonight, Mike is out there, he has an opportunity. But we definitely need production.”
The Dodgers signed Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract in the offseason, though he has failed to produce as the Dodgers would have hoped this season.
Conforto has a .185 batting average through 112 games and, despite Roberts' continued faith, hasn't shown any significant improvement at the plate this season. He has also been a defensive liability, ranking in the bottom 10 percent in MLB in fielding run value with a mark of -6.
Both Kim and Hernandez will be big additions to a struggling Dodgers club, and will help them distance themselves from the San Diego Padres at the top of the NL West. The Dodgers are currently tied for first with the Friars, though are ahead of them on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
They have two games remaining in the final series of the regular season against the Padres, and will hope to win both to give themselves a substantial two-game lead at the top of the divison. The second game of the series begins Saturday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
