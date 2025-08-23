Dodgers Make Key Roster Move As LA Looks to Bounce Back in Crucial Series With Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list ahead of the second game of a three-game series against the San Diego padres on Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers placed Blake Snell on the paternity list. Snell started the opening game of the series against the Padres on Friday, and left immediately after the game ended to be with his wife. He threw seven innings, allowing two runs and striking out five batters in the contest.
Snell will likely not miss his next start, as the Dodgers six-man rotation will last them through their next series against the Cincinatti Reds, after which they have a rest day.
Yates landed on the injured list for the second time this season Aug. 1, this time with lower back pain. The Dodgers signed Yates to a one-year, $13 million contract in the offseason, and he has a 4.31 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 31.1 innings this season.
The veteran had a hot start to 2025, allowing runs on just one occasion through his first 11 appearances, and proved himself as a solid option for the Dodgers to turn to in the bullpen.
Yates is a huge addition for the Dodgers, as their bullpen has been plagued by injuries all season. He returns to the team just one day after Tanner Scott, who came off the injured list ahead of Friday's game. While the Dodgers are still missing key arms in Michael Kopech and Brock Stewart, Yates can serve as a premier setup man to help Scott get his job done in close games.
The Dodgers lost the opening game of the series, 2-1, and are looking to bounce back and take the final two games at Petco Park to win the series and maintain their spot at the top of the National League West.
The Dodgers and Padres currently have the same record, however the Dodgers are ahead of their rivals through the head-to-head tiebreaker, which they have already secured no matter the outcome of this series.
Tyler Glasnow will start Saturday's game for the Dodgers as they hope to even the series at one. The game will begin on Saturday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
