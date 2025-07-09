Dodgers Make Rare Trade, Send Outfielder to Brewers
The Dodgers traded outfielder Steward Berroa to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, a rare trade in the middle of a game between two teams playing each other.
Berroa, 26, was not on the Dodgers' active roster. He had been acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a cash trade on May 12, and played 27 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City since.
Although Berroa had a .330/.424/.433 slash line for their top farm team, the Dodgers designated him for assignment on July 3. The Brewers will send cash consideration to the Dodgers in return.
Coincidentally, the player the Dodgers claimed off waivers when they designated for assignment — infielder C.J. Alexander — has already been designated for assignment himself. Alexander played only two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 1 for 7 with a walk, a single, and a strikeout.
If Berroa gets into a major league game with the Brewers, it will be his first at the big league level since 2024. He's 7-for-35 in 28 MLB games, all with the Blue Jays last year.
A switch-hitter from the Dominican Republic, Berroa spent seven seasons in the Toronto system before making his debut last June.
In 51 Triple-A games this season between Oklahoma City and Buffalo (the Blue Jays' International League affiliate), Berroa has a .270 batting average, .358 on-base percentage, and a .345 slugging percentage. He also has 20 stolen bases in 26 attempts.
The Dodgers bought low on Berroa. In Buffalo, he was hitting .195 with a .267 on-base percentage and a .234 slugging percentage. The Blue Jays designated Berroa for assignment May 7.
The Dodgers' acquisition of Berroa was somewhat curious in the first place. They had a similar player, Esteury Ruiz, patrolling the Oklahoma City outfield already. When Ruiz, not Berroa, was promoted to Los Angeles on July 3, it effectively acknowledged that Ruiz was higher on the organizational depth chart.
The trade temporarily takes some of the pressure off James Outman, who had a .289/.378/.592 slash line at Oklahoma City when he was recalled from Triple-A on Monday.
The Berroa trade marks the second roster move the Dodgers made Wednesday. Tyler Glasnow was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to his start in Milwaukee, reliever Alexis Diaz was optioned to Oklahoma City, and pitcher Michael Kopech (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
