Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Reveals He Could Have Retired Last Year Under One Condition
The long-awaited return of Clayton Kershaw finally arrived on Saturday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander made his first start at the MLB level since Aug. 30 of last season. Leading up to the start, the future Hall of Famer revealed what drove him to come back in 2025, and what would have led him to retirement in 2024.
“Yeah, if I was able to be a part of last year’s run and win a World Series and get to go out like that, that would have been really cool,” Kershaw said via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “But I wasn’t. And it was still really fun to be part of. But it made it easier to want to come back, for sure.”
Going into the 2024 campaign, Kershaw was recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery and the poor taste of his lone postseason start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The future Hall of Famer recovered from his first surgery on his throwing arm in his career and returned at the end of July.
Just 30 innings later, Kershaw would be shut down for the rest of the season that would eventually end in a championship.
With the current state of the pitching roster — specifically the three starters on the injured list — Kershaw's return was no longer a 'last dance' scenario, but an arm coming back to help his team when they need him most.
If the intent was for Kershaw to make a handful of starts and ride off into the sunset, perhaps he wouldn't have even bothered returning. The 37-year-old spoke on the burning desire to battle that brought him back to the hill.
"I'm excited to get going again and compete,” Kershaw said. “I just want to be a contributing part of this team, so I'm excited to do that. It's been a long time. I don't take it for granted anymore to go out there and pitch at Dodger Stadium."
His wish to be a contributing piece of a team that has championship aspirations will come true as the place he has called home for close to two decades needs his talents now more than ever.
