Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Slams NL Rival for Disrespectful Move
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepared to leave St. Louis after losing a three-game series against the Cardinals, three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw spoke on something he noticed at the stadium before the game.
Hours before Kershaw would earn his first win of the season and allow just one run through five innings, the Cardinals displayed a video from the 2014 NLDS of St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams crushing a three-run home run off of Kershaw in the bottom of the seventh that would eventually eliminate the Dodgers in Game 4.
More news: Dave Roberts Says Dodgers vs Padres Game Appear More Important to San Diego
“I think it’s a little bush league," Kershaw said after the game. "But I don’t expect anything less from these guys. So, it’s no worries."
Kershaw didn't seem too happy about the pregame video, but whether directly or not, it led to a stellar performance from the southpaw.
The 37-year-old tossed five innings, struck out seven, allowed six hits, and walked no batters over his 82 pitches.
As for what happened in 2014 leading up to the NLDS, that would be sufficient reason for Kershaw to feel that the attack was personal.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits Tony Gonsolin Injury is Concerning
With a 21-3 record that season, Kershaw finished with a blistering 1.77 ERA over 198.1 innings of work. Six of his 27 starts were complete games while he threw 239 strikeouts to just 31 walks, the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career in a season with more than 10 starts.
His 21 wins, 1.77 ERA, pitching WAR of 8.2, and six complete games were all best marks around MLB, and Kershaw was rewarded for his illustrious season, earning not just with his third Cy Young award but with National League MVP honors.
At just 26 years old, Kershaw had one of the most accomplished seasons ever for a pitcher, but it would prove to be his final Cy Young or MVP honor of his career.
The early exit in the postseason would surely sting the 94-win Dodgers who were tied for the third-best record in baseball — but specifically for Kershaw, it was the abrupt end of a magical campaign.
To further pour salt in the wound, the bitter rival San Francisco Giants were the ones hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of October despite their Wild Card status in the postseason.
More news: Dodgers 'Scouring the Market' for Specific Upgrade, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.