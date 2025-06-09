Dave Roberts Says Dodgers vs Padres Game Appear More Important to San Diego
On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers embark on yet another series against the San Diego Padres, though Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes it matters more to the Padres than the Dodgers.
Petco Park will be rocking throughout all the games as the National League West division teams have become bitter rivals over the past couple of seasons.
Roberts, though, is playing down the rivalry on the Dodgers' side, reckoning San Diego and their fans are the ones putting importance on the regular-season series.
“Outside of it just being a division opponent and us trying to find a way to win a game, it really doesn’t have any extra impact,” Roberts told the Orange County Register on Sunday.
“I think right now we’re not playing our best baseball, but I think that environment is going to bring out the best in us. It’s a fun place to play a ballgame. But as far as the stakes, right now, I don’t think it has a whole lot.”
Both teams are yet again contenders for the World Series, destined to likely meet again in the fall. They both have different players and retooled rosters with a win-now approach.
While not feeling the same level intensity, Roberts is aware of the challenge lying ahead in San Diego.
“Those fans, those players get up for playing us,” he added.
“Obviously the geography part of it, the rivalry part of it – but I do think we do a good job of trying not to put too much emphasis on going into that environment other than playing a division rival, because at the end of the day it comes down to playing good baseball. But it’s still fun, though.”
The Dodgers are playing in San Diego for the three-game series, then returning to Los Angeles for a home stand against the San Fransico Giants and the Padres.
This series will be crucial for determining the standings of the NL West. The Giants, Padres and Dodgers are looking like the strongest contenders in the division.
Before the season, the Dodgers were the heavy favorites, but the other two division teams are putting up a fight, buoyed by the Dodgers' string of injuries.
