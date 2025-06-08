Dodgers 'Scouring the Market' for Specific Upgrade, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are working to fill some of the weaker spots in their roster amid a 39-27 start.
The pitching roster is perhaps the easiest area to point to as needing improvement with the 14 pitchers shelved on the injured list, but a key name in the baseball world reported that the Dodgers are looking for an offensive boost.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today linked L.A. as a team reportedly looking for left-handed hitting depth around the league.
"The Dodgers are scouring the market these days for a left-handed hitting bat off the bench."
The left-handed power bats of the Dodgers lineup like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and recently Max Muncy among others have been prolific in their own right. Hyeseong Kim has proven to be a consistent hitter since being called up, and Dalton Rushing has started to look more comfortable since making the jump himself, but a hot bat on the bench could prove to be a needle-mover for L.A.
The Dodgers have also proven in recent history that they are not afraid to eat a significant amount of a contract, part ways with prospects, or knowingly bring a player in for half a season if it helps their odds to win at the end of October.
It also begs the question of what the team will do ahead of the trade deadline with underperforming veterans.
The Dodgers disregarded tenure when it came to Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor this season as they were essentially let go to make room for Kim and Rushing. Newly-acquired outfielder and left-handed batter Michael Conforto has been hitting just .167 this season and must turn things around if he doesn't want a similar fate to Barnes and Taylor.
Conforto has been showing signs of life since the end of May and is extremely patient at the plate, ranking in the 93rd percentile of walk rate among active batters, but there is certainly no telling what the Dodgers will do come the trade deadline if the right deal presented itself.
