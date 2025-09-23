Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw 'Unlikely' to Make Postseason Start, Says Insider
It was quite the scene at Dodger Stadium on Friday night when 18-year veteran Clayton Kershaw made his final regular season home start after announcing his retirement the day prior.
As the postseason nears, it seems that special day would be the last of its kind, as Kershaw is not expected to make a start in the postseason, according to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest on Clayton Kershaw's Potential Postseason Role
"Dodgers three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, 37, who has been flirting with retirement since the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, is going out in style with his 10-2 record and 3.55 ERA in 21 starts this season," Nightengale wrote. "He announced that it would be his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium, and it may be unlikely that he makes a postseason start, after reaching the postseason in Kershaw’s final 13 seasons."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't exactly confirm Nightengale's prediction, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Kershaw will likely have a role in the bullpen — or as an opener — rather than as a starting pitcher.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Heartfelt Message to Clayton Kershaw Ahead of Retirement
“Ultimately I don’t have the final say; it’s kind of a collection of conversations,” Roberts said last week. “But I just think that the person, the experience, and whatever role that he’s willing to take on is a positive. I don’t know what role … I still feel that there’s a role for him, a spot for him.”
As Nightengale noted, Kershaw leaves with 222 victories, a 2.54 ERA and 3,045 strikeouts and will forever be a Dodger and MLB legend. Now, the 37-year-old has one more chance to contribute in the postseason — however the Dodgers elect to use him.
The Dodgers have all but secured the No. 3 seed in the National League playoff bracket, meaning they would play the Cincinnati Reds (who have a 61 percent chance of making the playoffs), the New York Mets (26 percent chance) or the Arizona Diamondbacks (11 percent chance) in the opening round of the playoffs.
Even as a reliever, Kershaw could add quite the cherry on top of his already monstrous legacy with a strong performance in the playoffs.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.