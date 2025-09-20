Clayton Kershaw Apologized to Dave Roberts Before Leaving Final Dodger Stadium Start
As the Dodgers crowded around Clayton Kershaw on the mound, fans jumped to their feet in ovation, realizing that the star pitcher had just thrown what was likely his last strikeout as a starter in Dodger Stadium.
More news: Dodgers Clinch Playoff Berth, Magic Number for NL West Shrinks After Win Over Giants
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walked up to the mound to shake hands with Kershaw, who had to put a baseball — with which he had just thrown said strikeout — in his pocket in order to greet his longtime manager. The two hugged, shared a laugh and Roberts patted Kershaw on the back as he made his way off the diamond.
So what was said between the two future Hall of Famers?
"I just said, 'Congrats on a great career,'" Roberts said he told Kershaw after the game.
"And he said, 'I'm sorry I pitched so poorly tonight,'" Roberts said of Kershaw's response.
Kershaw took his time exiting the field, stopping before the home dugout to lift his cap to the 56,000 fans in attendance — fans who had watched Kershaw grow from a 20-year-old rookie to one of the most accomplished pitchers in modern baseball history.
More news: Dodgers Teammates Heap Praise on Clayton Kershaw: 'Greatest Pitcher of Our Generation'
His final strikeout, which came in the top of the fifth inning, was one of six Kershaw threw in an emotional final home start in Dodger Stadium — assuming the three-time Cy Young winner does not make a surprise start in the postseason.
Kershaw wasn't perfect in his final outing. He walked four batters and gave up four hits on his way to allowing two earned runs — including a solo home run to Heliot Ramos in the first at-bat of the game. But, thanks to back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, Kershaw didn't need to be perfect.
"It was a little harder than I wanted it to be," Kershaw said after the game. "I was grinding out there working way too hard to get people out, but I'm thankful I made it through what I did and the bullpen stepped up."
No matter how it came about, the Dodgers were just happy to earn a win Friday — so happy that they celebrated with a champagne toast. With Friday night's win over the Giants, the Dodgers clinched a spot in the playoffs, adding an extra layer of meaning to Kershaw's final start.
Roberts said that there were tears in Kershaw's eyes as he left the mound, and with the 56,000 fans in attendance, it is likely that he wasn't the only one.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.