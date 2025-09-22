Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Heartfelt Message to Clayton Kershaw Ahead of Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani sent an earnest message to starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw following his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
Kershaw announced he would close the curtain on his career after the 2025 season on Thursday, ending a remarkable 18 seasons in MLB.
“Congratulations on an amazing, storybook, Hall of Fame career," the statement from Ohtani read. "I’ve always admired how you’ve gone about your business in such a professional way, and the success you’ve had is a true reflection of your dedication and commitment to the game.
“It’s been awesome competing against you throughout the years, and now sharing a World Championship as your teammate has been a true honor. Let’s enjoy this last month and go out with a splash!!”
Ohtani has faced Kershaw 11 times in his career, and never reached base.
More news: Dodgers Manager Sends Bold Shohei Ohtani MVP Message
The Dodgers selected Kershaw with the No. 7 pick in the 2006 MLB Draft, and he came up to make his debut in 2008. He has featured in every season since for the Dodgers, and took home just about every accolade possible during his time in the big leagues.
Kershaw won an MVP in 2014, three Cy Young awards in four seasons from 2011-14, five ERA Titles, a pitching Triple Crown, a Gold Glove and a World Series Title. He was also named to 11 All-Star Games in his career.
The southpaw has the lowest ERA of any pitcher in the live ball era with at least 250 starts, posting a 2.54 mark throughout his career. He is also the active leader in win percentage, shutouts and ERA+.
Kershaw reached a major milestone in 2025, becoming the 20th pitcher to reach that number, as well as the third active pitcher to do so along with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.
More news: Clayton Kershaw Apologized to Dave Roberts Before Leaving Final Dodger Stadium Start
The Dodgers have basically secured the top spot in the NL West, and manager Dave Roberts has alluded to Kershaw featuring for the club in the postseason, meaning he could still make another appearance at Dodger Stadium in the playoffs.
The Dodgers have won three straight games, and with six games remaining in the season, they'll hope to continue that streak into the postseason to give Kershaw something to celebrate along with his retirement.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.