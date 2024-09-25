Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Unlikely To Pitch in First Postseason Round
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to be ready to pitch in the first round of the postseason for the Dodgers. Kershaw has yet to make a rehab start, and did not face hitters during the week, meaning he is unlikely to pull off a return soon.
“We’re in a holding pattern," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. "Him not facing hitters this week is pretty telling in itself. The toe, the body … he’s playing catch, but there’s something that is holding him up from facing hitters.”
Though he hasn't faced live hitters, Kershaw has played catch and plans to keep his arm active, per Alden González of ESPN.
Kershaw last pitched on Aug. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but exited after the first inning due to a toe injury, which was revealed to be a bone spur in his toe. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day, and has yet to return.
Kershaw initially believed he could be back by the end of the regular season, but now looks like he won't be able to return unless the Dodgers make a deep run in the playoffs.
The Dodgers have yet to guarantee that they will play in more than the wildcard round during the 2024 playoffs, as they have not clinched the division. The Dodgers have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the National League West division, but their lead is in jeopardy if the Padres win two games or sweep the Dodgers during the series between the two rivals this week.
If the Dodgers are unable to clinch the division, they will have to qualify for the NLDS through the wildcard round.
Even if the Dodgers do advance to at least the second round of the playoffs, their starting rotation is hampered with injuries. Neither Tyler Glasnow nor Gavin Stone are expected to return this season, leaving Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the only proven starters in the rotation. At the earliest it seems Kershaw could return if the Dodgers make it to the NLCS or World Series.
The Dodgers will likely rely on either Walker Buehler and/or Landon Knack, which could be risky when facing some of the best batters in MLB during the postseason.