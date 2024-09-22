Dodgers News: The Latest Clayton Kershaw Update Isn't Encouraging
Clayton Kershaw was performing well for the Los Angeles Dodgers before a bone spur in his left big toe placed him on the 15-day injured list.
Before the toe injury, Kershaw had only managed seven starts, as he had spent much of the season rehabbing from offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
But as he continues to keep his arm in shape, Kershaw is still having difficulty pushing off with the lingering toe issue.
The left-hander completed his second bullpen session of the week on Thursday throwing around 80 pitches—more than twice the usual length for a bullpen session.
Manager Dave Roberts said the session was "pretty encouraging."
“For him to be able to take the mound and throw 80-something pitches is a good thing,” Roberts said.
This progress has increased the likelihood that the three-time Cy Young Award winner could make a start before the regular season wraps up.
“I think for Clayton, the calendar is certainly working against us,” Roberts said. “The minor-league season is coming to a close (on Sunday). Basically, letting time take shape, let it continue to heal, keep his arm going, keep that intensity up, and then there’s going to be a point whenever we all come together and decide to fire that bullet and let him pitch for us. I’m holding out hope that it happens. I don’t think anyone knows when it’s going to happen. But today was a big step in the right direction.
“Whenever we feel that he can pitch in a game, we’re going to try to do it. It’s still no guarantee. But if things continue to trend the way they are, I’m hopeful.”
Even though Kershaw’s been diagnosed with a bone spur, the Dodgers aren’t sure if tendons or ligaments are also contributing to his pain, making it harder to manage.
According to Roberts, Kershaw has dealt with the bone spur for a few seasons, but it’s been more of a problem this year when he’s pushing off the rubber.
With Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone already out for the season, the Dodgers really need Kershaw to be effective in October, as their postseason rotation options are slim with Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone also on the IL.
Before landing on the IL, Kershaw had a 4.50 ERA and a 3.54 FIP over 30 innings.