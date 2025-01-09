Dodgers' Competition in Tanner Scott Sweepstakes Just Got Stiffer
The Tanner Scott sweepstakes have a new contender and the Los Angeles Dodgers' competition for the reliever is stiffer than it was before.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets have reportedly met with the free-agent reliever.
"The New York Mets’ pursuit of bullpen reinforcements differs somewhat from how they navigated the starting pitcher market," Sammon wrote. "With relievers, they’re exploring the most expensive options available, and have met (likely via phone or video) with the top remaining free-agent option, Tanner Scott, league sources said."
While meeting with Scott doesn’t guarantee the Mets will sign him, the team is actively looking to strengthen its bullpen by adding one or two relievers this offseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain interested in signing Scott, but he could be a game-changing addition for the Mets as a set-up man for closer Edwin Díaz. Beyond Díaz, the Mets’ bullpen includes breakout performers Dedniel Núñez and Reed Garrett, as well as other options like José Buttó, Sean Reid-Foley, and the lone lefty, Danny Young.
According to The Athletic's Tim Britton, Scott is projected to land a four-year, $64 million contract, which would be a significant investment for Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Historically, Stearns has avoided lengthy commitments to pitchers. While elite relievers often command shorter deals, a three- or four-year contract for a reliever is still substantial. In fact, after more than nine seasons managing front offices, Stearns has only handed out one multi-year deal to a reliever. That was Matt Albers before the 2019 season.
The Mets, determined to avoid another loss to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, are taking bold steps this winter. Their historic signing of Juan Soto, snatching him from the Yankees, exemplifies this approach.
Adding Scott would not only give the Mets one of the best left-handed relievers in the game but also a potential difference-maker in October.
Last season, Scott was dominant against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .132 batting average. He shined in the 2024 National League Division Series, where he effectively neutralized Shohei Ohtani in key moments.