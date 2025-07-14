Dodgers Considering Moving Starter to Bullpen Amid Major Struggles
Dustin May has a 4.96 ERA in his first season back on the mound since 2023. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been battling their share of pitching injuries, with the various arms nearing their respective returns to action, it might be time for a change.
The 27-year-old right-hander continues to show flashes of his former self with his 88 strikeouts to just 40 walks, but it is obvious that May still has a ways to go to recapture his command. With his recent struggles in mind, as well as Blake Snell nearing a return to the rotation after being on the IL since April, manager Dave Roberts spoke on whether sending May to the bullpen would be the correct course of action or not.
“I think right now, he’s going to stay in the same role as a starter when we start the second half,” Roberts said. “I know that Dustin’s talked about it, we’ve talked about, at some point in time, giving him a little respite. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen – when and if it’s going to happen.
“The consistency of length has been good, but yeah, I think also there’s still got to be a performance part, too, right? … That’s something we’re going to keep being mindful of. But I think him as a starter is how we’re going to start the second half.”
May hasn't worked out of the pen since 2020, but with quite a ways to go to return to his previous dominance, perhaps a change of scenary could benefit the right-hander.
May's fastball velocity is slightly above league average at 94.8 mph, but has kept opposing batter to a .103 average against it, by far his most effective pitch. It also accounts for a swing and miss rate of 28.8 percent, also the best in his arsenal, and has only allowed one home run in 237 offerings.
May's cutter, although used the most in two-strike situations to put away batters (28.6 percent of the time) has a .476 batting average against it. For context, hitters only collected a .167 average on that pitch in 2023.
May still has time to improve and get back to where he needs to be, but with more options on the pitching roster as Dodgers pitchers recover from injury, the bullpen might just prove to be another opportunity to find his footing.
