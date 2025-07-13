Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter
The baseball world hasn't seen a talent like Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in over a century, strictly in terms of an elite pitcher and hitter.
In terms of offensive production, however, there are legends of the game that have encroached on and surpassed Ohtani's hitting prowess. Manager Dave Roberts was teammates with one of these revered men and baseball's all-time home run king, Barry Bonds.
Roberts recently compared Ohtani to his former teammate and discussed what sets the seven-time MVP apart from the superstar he currently manages.
More news: Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Paul Skenes for Godfather Offer
“I think that they’re in the top of their field as far as hitters,” Roberts said. “Barry just had a shorter swing. I think that, if you’re talking about slug, it’s very comparable. But Barry was just, to be quite frank, Barry’s the best hitter I’ve ever seen. To be able to hit .300-something every year, to get on base the way he got on base, to be able to swing the bat three times a week and hit three homers, it will never happen again.
“But in today’s game, you’re talking about (Aaron) Judge and Shohei as kind of the guys. But Barry, for me, is in a class by himself.”
In terms of career statistics, it is clear that Bonds is at another level with his .298/.444/.607 slash line and 1.051 OPS, compared to what Ohtani has done so far with a .281/.372/.578 slash line and .950 OPS.
Ohtani has more time in the league to continue proving why he belongs in discussions and comparisons like this, but Roberts also noted one advantage that his player has that Bonds could never do.
More news: Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands $2.365 Million Reliever in Major Move
“I don’t see Barry Bonds pitching the day after he hit a ball into the ocean,” Roberts said. “Yeah, it’s crazy. Yeah, it’s not commonplace.”
Ohtani hit the ball out of Oracle Park and into McCovey Cove on Friday evening, and then made his longest and best start of the season on Saturday afternoon, tossing four strikeouts, three scoreless innings, and allowing just one hit and walk.
In terms of slugging, drawing the most walks in MLB history, and home runs, Bonds has the edge, but the value that Ohtani brings when fully ramped up as a pitcher as well as an offensive threat is unfathomable.
More news: Dodgers Lose Veteran Infielder Who Leaves Organization to Sign Elsewhere
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.