How Are James Outman, Dustin May Doing After Being Traded By Dodgers at Deadline?
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman and starting pitcher Dustin May have now spent three weeks with their new teams.
The Dodgers traded Outman to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed reliever Brock Stewart. Stewart gave up six hits and two runs while striking out three batters across 3.2 innings before landing on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.
More news: Dodgers Urged to 'Embarrass Yankees,' Sign Former All-Star Reliever Having Nightmare Season
Meanwhile, Outman spent his first few weeks with the Twins organization playing with their Triple-A affiliate. He played 12 games and appeared at three outfield positions and as the designated hitter.
After slashing .235/.316/.490 and hitting three home runs through those 12 games, Outman made his debut with the Twins on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
Minnesota recalled Outman to replace outfielder Alan Roden, who sustained a season-ending left thumb sprain. With the Dodgers, Outman struggled to hold a regular spot on their MLB roster, but Roden's injury may have opened the door for Outman to gain more MLB experience with the Twins.
In his first MLB game with the organization, Outman struck out in three of his four at-bats. But the following day, he hit a triple after Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez dropped the ball out of his glove at the wall.
Over in Boston, May has shined on the mound and became a reliable starter for the Red Sox. He has posted a 2.87 ERA and logged 17 strikeouts in three starts.
More news: Dodgers Receive Brutal Mark in Trade Deadline Re-Grade 2 Weeks later
The Dodgers traded May to the Red Sox for outfield prospects James Tibb III and Zach Ehrhard at the deadline. Los Angeles was initially planning to keep May and convert him to a reliever, but May wanted to remain a starting pitcher.
Both Outman and May had spent their entire careers with the Dodgers before this season’s trade deadline. May was part of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship rotation, and both were on the team during Los Angeles’ 2024 World Series championship season.
With the addition of new talent to the Dodgers’ roster, Outman and May have both benefited from a change of scenery that has allowed them to take on larger roles within their teams.
May is headed for free agency at the end of this season. Outman will look to continue to earn consistent playing time in MLB.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.