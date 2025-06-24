Dodgers Could Drop Shohei Ohtani Down in Batting Order
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani made his second pitching start of the season Sunday against the Washington Nationals.
Ohtani had just over two minutes to transition from being the Dodgers starting pitcher to the leadoff hitter in the first inning of Sunday's contest.
There are ongoing questions regarding Ohtani's return to two-way status with the Dodgers, and one of them is whether the team will move him out of the leadoff spot in the lineup.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided insight into the discourse surrounding Ohtani's role as both pitcher and designated hitter.
“I think right now we’ll play it status quo, but you know coming out of this one (start against the Nationals) it might make more sense to drop to second or third or fourth,” Roberts said of Ohtani dropping in the lineup. “But right now, we’ll remain status quo. I have not seen signs of fatigue.”
All eyes were on the Dodgers two-way star as he made his long-awaited return to the mound against the San Diego Padres last Monday. Ohtani's pitching debut with the Dodgers caused ticket prices for the series opener to skyrocket by 134 percent.
Although Ohtani tossed just one inning, fans were eager to see the two-way star back in action. The right-hander hit the ground running as he had to face the top of the San Diego Padres lineup in his first start back since August 2023, when Ohtani was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
It took Ohtani 28 pitches to get out of the frame as he showed some rust in return; however, Sunday's start was sharp as the right-hander tossed a scoreless inning. He also went 2-for-5 with a home run, triple, three runs, and five RBIs.
