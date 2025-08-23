Padres Aiming to Sweep Dodgers, Says Fernando Tatis
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, on Friday in the series opener at Petco Park.
The game was a complete shutdown from the Padres, who only gave up one run via an Alex Freeland home run.
Other than that, San Diego dominated the game with their overwhelming pitching talent. They boast the best bullpen in MLB, along with a good rotation that is getting healthier sooner.
The Dodgers also feature a strong pitching staff in the rotation and bullpen, but it is far from the depth and quality of the Padres, especially now that there are still injuries plaguing some relievers.
Friday's win evened up the National League West Division — the Padres and Dodgers are tied heading into Saturday's game.
The Dodgers swept the Padres during the previous series last weekend, which took place at Dodger Stadium.
The sweep gave the Dodgers the lead once again after losing it before the series. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, struggles against the Colorado Rockies have given the Padres another shot.
After getting swept in the previous match up, San Diego is looking to get revenge and return the favor by sweeping the Dodgers this time around.
Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. expressed the team's aims after getting the first win of the series.
“It was huge,” Tatis Jr. said after the game. “Everybody knew what happened last weekend. We were trying to get the first one. Now we’re aiming for the last two.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts credited starting pitcher Yu Darvish as the reason for the team's lack of offense.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t figure out Darvish,” Roberts said. “They went to the ‘pen and we really threatened a couple times late but just couldn’t get that big hit.”
Darvish only allowed one hit over six innings of work. The Padres then turned over to Jason Adam, Mason Miller, and finally closer Robert Suarez.
Padres skipper Mike Shildt expressed his confidence in beating any team in the league using a pitching-reliant formula.
“It’s how we play,” Shildt said. “We can beat the other team in a lot of different ways. Tonight, it was more of an old-fashioned recipe. Starter going six innings.
"Darvish was fantastic. Some productive outs, some good situational hitting. … Good defense. Bullpen bought it home. It was a really good baseball game. We played a very good baseball game tonight.”
The Dodgers get their chance at revenge on Saturday. First pitch is set to take place at 5:40 p.m. PST, when Tyler Glasnow takes the mound against Nestor Cortes.
