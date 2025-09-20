Dodgers Could Have Secret Weapon Come Out of Bullpen in Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he could shuffle around the Dodgers' bullpen by the time playoffs come around, and said reliever Kyle Hurt could feature for LA.
Hurt is near a full recovery from Tommy John surgery, but doesn't have too much major league experience. The right-hander has played just four games in MLB, allowing one earned run through 8.2 innings.
On his rehab assignment this season, Hurt has played six games, posting a 2.16 ERA and striking out 10 batters through 8.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Roberts also spoke about the possibility of the return of deadline day addition Brock Stewart, who landed on the 15-day injured list after just four appearances with the Dodgers this season.
“We might have some tough decisions to make,” Roberts said. “But yeah, we’re getting close to the end, and certainly to get those two guys … in major league games I think would certainly be helpful. I know for certain that Brock will be in major-league games.”
Stewart allowed two runs in 3.2 innings for a 4.91 ERA in his four appearances with the Dodgers this season, more than double his ERA from his time with the Twins this season, where he had a 2.38 ERA. The Dodgers will hope he can return and provide some aid and depth to a struggling core of relievers.
The Dodgers' relievers have struggled in September, blowing numerous games and striking doubt into fans at the worst point in the season. They have looked solid over the last three games, but their performances early in the month were not up to par. Their 4.84 ERA ranked in the bottom 10 in MLB through the first two weeks of the month, and they had just four holds during that stretch, the third fewest in the league.
Roberts has already spoken about potentially shaking up the personnel in the bullpen, and is yet to make a decision on who will make it to October.
“It’s just trying to see which guys step up with opportunities,” Roberts said. “I thought Tanner (Scott), for example, the last two outings have been very good. That’s really good to see. So, just trying to figure out who’s going to seize the opportunity. They’re going to continue to get opportunities and we’ll see how it plays out.”
The additions of Hurt and Stewart could be huge for the Dodgers if they are unable to maintain these results in the bullpen, and could make a huge difference during the postseason.
