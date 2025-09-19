Dodgers' Will Smith Could Miss Rest of Regular Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be without All-Star catcher Will Smith for the remainder of the regular season, per the Orange County Register's Doug Padilla.
"The Dodgers hope to get catcher Will Smith back from his hand contusion before the regular season ends, but there is no guarantee," wrote Padilla. "What the club does know is that Smith will not be ready to come off the injured list when his minimum stint ends Saturday."
Smith landed on the injured list after attempting to play through a bone bruise in his hand, which he suffered Sept. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He featured in one game after that, Sept. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, before landing on the injured list Sept. 13. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is still hopeful Smith can return, however doesn't think he'll return to baseball activities until next week.
“You’re talking about not doing anything in progression of throwing, hitting as we sit here on Wednesday (and) that won’t happen through the weekend,” Roberts said. “So I think the earliest that would start to happen would be when we’re in Arizona.”
The Dodgers begin a series against the Diamondbacks Sept. 23 — their penultimate series of the regular season.
“Once you get to (the playoffs), it’s kind of, it is what it is, and you just got to go,” Roberts said. “So I think that right now we’re trying to buy as much time as we can to put him in the best spot physically. But yeah, I don’t think he’s going to be 100 percent (in October).”
Smith is a huge miss for the Dodgers, as he has been one of the best hitters in the league this season. The All-Star has a .901 OPS — the highest he's ever had through more than 100 games — and would be tied for third in the race for the NL batting title if he were qualified with a .296 batting average.
First baseman Freddie Freeman recovered from an injury at the end of 2024 and threw the Dodgers' offense on his back during the offseason, and LA will hope Smith can come back healthy enough and do the same this October.
