Dodgers Could Make Multiple Trades Very Soon
There is a possibility the Los Angeles Dodgers will be making a trade or multiple trades before the conclusion of the offseason — or even this week.
The Dodgers are exploring potential trades for international bonus pool money in the hopes of increasing the amount they can offer to Roki Sasaki, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand.
The San Diego Padres are also doing the same as they remain a finalist in the Sasaki sweepstakes. Feinsand also reported what one executive said regarding the Dodgers' recent inquiries.
"There are a number of teams asking for international money some that you would guess and some that you would not. [LA & SD] are certainly reaching out but they aren’t alone, other teams are recognizing opportunities.”
The Dodgers, Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays are the three remaining suitors Sasaki is considering. However, the Dodgers have the least amount of money available in their international bonus pool of all three finalists. This may be why the Dodgers are calling teams for potential trades.
The Japanese phenom has until Jan. 23 to sign with a team.
While the Dodgers wait for an answer from Sasaki, the organization has lost out on other international signees in the 2025 class. The international signing period opened on Wednesday and many fans saw their teams ink multiple deals, but the Dodgers were quiet.
The Dodgers have already lost three of their top international signees as a result of informing the 2025 class to wait until the following year to sign. Darrell Morel signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Orlando Patiño went to the Chicago White Sox, and Teilon Serrano joined the Minnesota Twins.
The Dodgers traded second baseman Gavin Lux just two weeks ago, but there could be other players departing Los Angeles soon. The Dodgers are serious about signing Sasaki, as president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said it's a "major priority" for the organization.
The Dodgers have several appealing trade chips and the transactions will have to transpire in the coming days before Sasaki's posting window closes. Friedman said the front office's goal was to not buy in July at the trade deadline, meaning the roster would need to be complete in order to meet said goal.
Winning the Sasaki sweepstakes would cement the starting rotation in Los Angeles. The Dodgers could then pivot to signing another high-leverage arm to add to the bullpen.
